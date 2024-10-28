Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz was unanimously named as the Man of the Match following his marvelous cameo in the Derby d’Italia.

It was already a fascinating contest before the teenager’s introduction, with never-ending twists and turns. Nevertheless, upon his entry, the Bianconeri were trailing 2-4 while Inter appeared to be the more likely side to add to their lead.

However, Yildiz emerged as the ultimate hero by scoring twice with his weaker foot to force a 4-4 draw, much to Inter’s dismay. Curiously, The 19-year-old hadn’t scored in Serie A this season prior to this contest, only netting a strike against PSV in the Champions League.

Therefore, the most renowned Italian newspapers crowned the Turkiye international as the MOTM with a rating of 8/10. His teammate Francisco Conceicao wasn’t too far away, earning a grade of 7.5/10 following an influential display that saw him create a couple of goals.

On the other hand, Danilo was the ultimate flop after another shaky display at the back – his second in a row after his disappointing showing against Stuttgart in the Champions League – giving away a spot-kick early in the match for a late challenge on Marcus Thuram.

The Juventus captain earned grades between 4 and 4.5/10, while his defensive partner Pierre Kalulu only received slightly higher marks. The Frenchman also gifted the Nerazzurri a spot-kick for a clumsy foul.

So here are all the ratings for the Juventus players from the mainstream Italian newspapers as published by IlBianconero.