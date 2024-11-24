Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram received the highest notes in the player ratings handed by the major Italian newspapers following Saturday’s showdown against Milan.

Unfortunately for the fans who tuned in for the big Serie A tilt, it turned out to be a disappointing affair on a technical level, with most of the play centered in the middle of the park. Neither side was able to create chances, so a goalless draw felt inevitable.

Thiago Motta was deprived of the services of his two strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik who were both ruled out due to injuries.

Therefore, the Juventus manager resorted to Weston McKennie as a striker, supported by Teun Koopmeiners. However, neither man managed to impress, so they ended up receiving low marks (mostly 5/10). The same goes for Francisco Conceicao who failed to impose his will on the right flank.

On the other hand, Khephren Thuram was chosen as the ultimate Man of the Match for Juventus by the majority of the accounts with a rating of 7/10. The French midfielder made himself involved in both phases of the match. He was excellent at retrieving possession and also tried to bring the ball forward and shake up the stagnant water, albeit to no avail.

Nicolo Savona also earned relatively positive grades (6.5) for keeping Rafael Leao at bay, while Pierre Kalulu earned similar notes for another positive display at the heart of the backline, this time at the expense of his parent club.

So here are all the player ratings for Juventus as published by IlBianconero.

TUTTOSPORT – Di Gregorio 6, Savona 6.5, Kalulu 6.5, Gatti 6, Cambiaso 6, Locatelli 6, Thuram 7, Conceicao 5, Koopmeiners 5.5, Yildiz 6, Mckennie 6, Thiago Motta 6.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Di Gregorio 6, Savona 6.5, Kalulu 6.5, Gatti 6, Cambiaso 6, Locatelli 5, Thuram 6.5, Conceicao 5, Koopmeiners 5, Yildiz 6, Mckennie 5, Thiago Motta 6.

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Di Gregorio 6, Savona 6.5, Kalulu 6.5, Gatti 6, Cambiaso 6.5, Locatelli 6.5, Thuram 7, Conceicao 5.5, Koopmeiners 5, Yildiz 6.5, Mckennie 5, Thiago Motta 6.