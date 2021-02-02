Italian Newspaper rates Juve’s January transfer market

The January transfer market has shut its doors on Monday evening, and now it’s time for the transfer experts to have their say on its outcome.

Despite landing several young names for the future, Juventus haven’t added a single player to Andrea Pirlo’s first team squad.

Nicolò Rovella has completed a transfer to the Old Lady, but the 19-year-old regista will remain on loan with Genoa for the rest of the campaign.

On the other hand, Juve’s U-23 starlets Manolo Portanova and Elia Petrelli have moved in the opposite direction.

The Bianconeri completed another transfer exchange which included two promising prospects.

20-year-old Marley Aké completed his transfer to Turin, whilst Franco Tongya moved to Olympique Marseille.

Also on the youth front, Abdoulaye Dabo, Emanuele Pecorino and Mattia Campagnon have all signed their Juventus contracts.

However, Fabio Paratici and company didn’t add a single player who would immediately bolster Pirlo’s squad.

A fourth striker was expected to complete the attacking department, but Gianluca Scamacca’s transfer from Sassuolo never materialized.

Therefore, Sami Khedira’s departure was the only changing element in the first team squad – although the new Hertha Berlin player wasn’t a part of Pirlo’s plans.

This morining , famous Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via ilBianconero) has given its input on Juve’s January transfer session.

The pink newspaper described the Old Lady’s market as “unusually sleepy”, as it gave it a rating of 6/10.

The report lauded the Rovella operation as one for the future, but criticized the Juventus hierarchy for failing to add another striker.

On the other hand, the source felt that such a lapse was perhaps expected after a busy summer which saw the arrivals of the likes of Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski among others.