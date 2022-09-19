Italian newspapers bash Juventus in their player ratings

Even amidst the club’s dreadful period, Juventus managed to hit a new low during their humiliating defeat at Monza.

Angel Di Maria left his teammates with a man down following a needless dismissal, but even prior to the incident, the Bianconeri were already second best to their hosts. Raffaelle Palladino’s men eventually found the winner in the second half.

At the end of the day, this performance will go down as one of the worst in the club’s history, and the grades from the major Italian news outlets is telling enough.

Naturally, the Argentine winger received the lowest grades for his role in the defeat, but the observers didn’t spare the rest of his teammates, perhaps in the exception of Mattia Perin.

Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Gatti also got low ratings, while the outlets had varying opinions regarding the performance of Filip Kostic.

So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

PERIN 6

DE SCIGLIO 5

GATTI 5

BREMER 5

DANILO 5.5

MCKENNIE 4

PAREDES 5

MIRETTI 4.5

DI MARIA 3

VLAHOVIC 4

KOSTIC 5

ALLEGRI (Landucci) 4

KEAN 5.5

Corriere dello Sport

PERIN 6

DE SCIGLIO 4.5

GATTI 4

BREMER 5

DANILO 5.5

MCKENNIE 4

PAREDES 4

MIRETTI 5.5

DI MARIA 3

VLAHOVIC 5

KOSTIC 6

ALLEGRI (Landucci) 4

KEAN 5

La Gazzetta dello Sport

PERIN 5.5

DE SCIGLIO 4

GATTI 4.5

BREMER 4.5

DANILO 5

MCKENNIE 4

PAREDES 4

MIRETTI 4.5

DI MARIA 3

VLAHOVIC 4

KOSTIC 4

ALLEGRI (Landucci) 4

KEAN 4.5

Calciomercato.com

PERIN 6

DE SCIGLIO 5

GATTI 4.5

BREMER 5

DANILO 5.5

MCKENNIE 5.5

PAREDES 5

MIRETTI 5.5

DI MARIA 4

VLAHOVIC 4.5

KOSTIC 5

ALLEGRI (Landucci) 4

IlBianconero

PERIN 5.5

DE SCIGLIO 4.5

GATTI 4

BREMER 5

DANILO 5

MCKENNIE 5

PAREDES 5

MIRETTI 5

DI MARIA 4

VLAHOVIC 5

KOSTIC 4.5

ALLEGRI 4

KEAN 5