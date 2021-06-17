Italian newspapers choose Juventus target as ultimate man of the match for Italy

On Wednesday night, Italy became the first team to officially book its place in the second round of Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini’s men shrugged off their Swiss neighbors in a comfortable 3-0 victory – after beating Turkey in the same result.

However, the major star of the night was undoubtedly Manuel Locatelli, who scored a marvelous brace of his own.

The Sassuolo man is widely expected to join Juventus during this summer transfer market, but his performance at the Olimpico stadium has definitely earned him more suitors.

As for the Bianconeri’s current players, Giorgio Chiellini scored a goal that was denied by VAR, and had to exit the pitch early with an injury. In his absence, Leonardo Bonucci took charge, and put up a solid performance.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa replaced Lorenzo Insigne in the second half, giving an energetic display which could encourage his manager to give him a starting role against Wales on Sunday.

Here are the full player ratings from the major Italian newspapers, as posted by Football Italia.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Donnarumma 6.5; Di Lorenzo 7, Bonucci 7, Chiellini 6.5 (Acerbi 24 6.5), Spinazzola 7; Barella 6.5 (Cristante 86 N/A), Jorginho 7.5, Locatelli 8 (Pessina 86 N/A); Berardi 7 (Toloi 70 6), Immobile 6.5, Insigne 6 (Chiesa 70 6). CT. Mancini 7.5

Corriere dello Sport

Donnarumma 6.5; Di Lorenzo 7, Bonucci 7, Chiellini 6.5 (Acerbi 24 6.5), Spinazzola 7; Barella 6 (Cristante 86 N/A), Jorginho 8, Locatelli 9 (Pessina 86 N/A); Berardi 7.5 (Toloi 70 6.5), Immobile 7.5, Insigne 7.5 (Chiesa 70 6.5). CT. Mancini 8

Tuttosport

Donnarumma 7; Di Lorenzo 7, Bonucci 6.5, Chiellini 6 (Acerbi 24 6.5), Spinazzola 6.5; Barella 6.5 (Cristante 86 N/A), Jorginho 7, Locatelli 8.5 (Pessina 86 N/A); Berardi 7 (Toloi 70 6.5), Immobile 7.5, Insigne 6.5 (Chiesa 70 6). CT. Mancini 7.5