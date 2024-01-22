On Sunday night, Juventus overcame a tough away challenge by toppling Lecce thanks to a superb second-half display.

While the first half was hardly inspiring, Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock after the break, before adding a second after “stealing” what would have been Weston McKennie’s first of the season.

As expected, all the major Italian news outlets picked the Serbian as the Man of the Match in their player ratings.

Nonetheless, Gleison Bremer wasn’t too far behind. The Brazilian was a rock at the back, and crowned a brilliant display by nodding home a late goal to make it 3-0.

Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie also earned the plaudits for their influential outings.

On the contrary, Fabio Miretti received the lowest grades (mostly 5/10) after enduring a tough evening where he kept losing possession cheaply. Yet, Il Corriere dello Sport still gave the young Italian a solid note (6.5/10).

So here are all the player ratings from the major Italian news sources as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 6

Bremer 6.5

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 7

McKennie 7

Locatelli 6.5

Miretti 5

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 8

Yildiz 6.5

Allegri 7

Iling-Junior 6.5

Milik 6

Weah 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Cambiaso 7

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6

Miretti 6.5

Kostic 6.5

Vlahovic 7.5

Yildiz 6

Allegri 7.5

Iling-Junior 6

Milik 6

Weah 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Cambiaso 7

McKennie 7

Locatelli 6.5

Miretti 5.5

Kostic 6.5

Vlahovic 7.5

Yildiz 7

Allegri 7

Iling-Junior 6

Milik 6

Weah 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Cambiaso 7.5

McKennie 7.5

Locatelli 7

Miretti 5

Kostic 6.5

Vlahovic 8

Yildiz 7

Allegri 7

Iling-Junior 6

Milik 6

Weah 6

Alex Sandro N/A