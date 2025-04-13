Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz has been unanimously picked as the Man of the Match in Saturday’s contest against Lecce.

The Bianconeri produced a brilliant first half of football, as they managed to slice through their visitors’ defensive lines on several occasions with fast sequences of play.

The Old Lady needed less than two minutes to find the opening through Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman was put through on goal thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s pass, and he made no mistake against Wladimiro Falcone.

In the 33rd minute, it was Yildiz’s turn to steal the limelight. The 19-year-old finished off a formidable triangle with Vlahovic and Khephren Thuram.

Juve lost their composure in the final 10 minutes, allowing Lecce back in the contest. Nevertheless, the Giallorossi were only able to reduce the deficit through Federico Baschirotto, as the contest ended 2-1 in favor of the home side.

After the match, almost every major source in the Italian sports media handed Yildiz a rating of 7.5/10, thus crowning him as the best player on the pitch.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Koopmeiners, Thuram and Locatelli also earned solid grades (around 7/10) after a commanding display in the middle of the park. The same goes for Nico Gonzalez who was influential on the right wing.

Vlahovic received decent marks for producing two assists, but the substitutes (Kolo Muani, Cambiaso, Weah and Conceicao) failed to impress.

So here are the player ratings from some of the most renowned sources in Italy, as published by IlBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6,5

Kalulu 6,5

Renato Veiga 6

Kelly 6

Nico Gonzalez 7

Locatelli 6,5

Thuram 6,5

McKennie 6

Koopmeiners 7

Yildiz 7,5

Vlahovic 6,5

Tudor 6,5

Weah 5,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Kolo Muani 5,5

Conceicao 5,5

Savona N/A

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 6,5

Kalulu 6

Renato Veiga 6,5

Kelly 6

Nico Gonzalez 6,5

Locatelli 7

Thuram 7

McKennie 6,5

Koopmeiners 7

Yildiz 7

Vlahovic 6,5

Tudor 7

Weah 6

Cambiaso 6

Kolo Muani 6

Conceicao 5,5

Savona N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6,5

Kalulu 6

Renato Veiga 6

Kelly 6,5

Nico Gonzalez 6

Locatelli 7

Thuram 6,5

McKennie 6

Koopmeiners 7

Yildiz 7,5

Vlahovic 6,5

Tudor 6,5

Weah 5,5

Cambiaso 6

Kolo Muani 5

Conceicao 5,5

Savona N/A

Calciomercato.com

Di Gregorio 6,5

Kalulu 6,5

Renato Veiga 6,5

Kelly 6,5

Nico Gonzalez 6

Locatelli 6,5

Thuram 6,5

McKennie 6

Koopmeiners 7

Yildiz 7,5

Vlahovic 7

Tudor 7,5

Weah 5,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Kolo Muani 6

Conceicao N/A

Savona N/A