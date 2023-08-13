On Sunday night, Juventus and Atalanta shared the pitch at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena in their final preparations before the first Serie A kickoff.

Even though the Bianconeri dominated the play, they couldn’t pounce on their flurry of chances. In the end, the two sides settled for a goalless draw.

Max Allegri started the match with his usual 3-5-2 lineup. Federico Chiesa joined Dusan Vlahovic upfront as the two former Fiorentina stars spearheaded the formation.

However, it was the men on the wings who earned the plaudits. Timothy Weah occupied the right flank while Andrea Cambiaso took the other lane.

The two young men caused havoc for the opposition, even if the American, in particular, lacked the final touch in front of goal.

The Italian newspapers handed their ratings for the friendly test, with Cambiaso and Weah earning the highest grades. Gleison Bremer also collected decent notes.

Here are all full ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Gazzetta dello Sport – Perin (6), Danilo (6), Bremer (6,5), Alex Sandro (6), Weah (7), Miretti (6), Locatelli (6,5), Rabiot (6), Cambiaso (7), Chiesa (6,5), Vlahovic (6,5), Soulé (6), Milik (6), Kostic (5,5), Pinsoglio (6), Iling-Junior (5,5), Gatti (6,5), Nicolussi Caviglia (6), Rugani (6), Yildiz (6), Huijsen (6).

Tuttosport – Perin (N/A), Danilo (6), Bremer (6,5), Alex Sandro (6), Weah (6), Miretti (6), Locatelli (6,5), Rabiot (5,5), Cambiaso (6,5), Chiesa (6), Vlahovic (5,5), Soulé (5,5), Milik (5,5), Kostic (6), Iling-Junior (6), Gatti (5,5), Yildiz (6), Allegri (6,5).

Corriere di Torino – Perin (6), Danilo (6), Bremer (6,5), Alex Sandro (6,5), Weah (6,5), Miretti (6), Locatelli (6), Rabiot (6), Cambiaso (6,5), Chiesa (6), Vlahovic (5,5), Milik (6), Allegri (6,5).