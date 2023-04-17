Italian newspapers hand their ratings for Sassuolo-Juve: Paredes fails the test

For the second weekend in a row, Juventus players returned from their travels empty-handed. This time, the Bianconeri fell short at the Mapei Stadium, as their hosts Sassuolo outplayed them from start to finish.

Naturally, Max Allegri and the vast majority of his men received low grades in the ratings of the major Italian newspapers.

Due to his role in Gregoire Defrel’s winning goal, Nicolò Fagioli received what are most probably the lowest notes of his Juventus career. The Italian’s blunder led to the solitary goal of the match.

Yet, his teammates didn’t fare much better. For instance, Leandro Paredes wasted another opportunity as he failed to inspire in the middle of the park.

Up front, Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic struggled to coexist, with the Pole having to drop deep to help in the buildup.

So here are all the player ratings from the mainstream Italian newspapers as published by ilBianconero.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Allegri (4,5), Perin (6,5), Bremer (5,5), Danilo (6,5), Gatti (6,5), Barbieri (5,5), Paredes (4,5), Rabiot (6,5), Fagioli (4,5), Kostic (5), Milik (4,5), Vlahovic (4,5), Di Maria (5), Chiesa (5), Cuadrado (5)

Tuttosport: Allegri (4,5), Perin (7), Gatti (6,5), Bremer (6), Danilo (6), Barbieri (6,5), Rabiot (5,5), Paredes (4,5), Fagioli (4,5), Kostic (5,5), Milik (5,5), Vlahovic (5,5), Cuadrado (5,5), Chiesa (6), Di Maria (6), Miretti (6)

Corriere dello Sport: Allegri (4,5), Perin (6,5), Gatti (5,5), Bremer (5,5), Danilo (6), Barbieri (6), Cuadrado (5,5), Fagioli (5), Miretti (5,5), Paredes (4,5), Rabiot (6), Kostic (5), Chiesa (6), Vlahovic (5), Milik (5), Di Maria (5,5)