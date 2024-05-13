Following their disappointing outing against Salernitana, Max Allegri and his Juventus players were chastised by the Italian media in their post-match ratings.

The Bianconeri conceded from a corner kick when Nicolo Pierozzi’s header beat Wojciech Szczesny.

The Old Lady had several chances to equalize in the second half, but Dusan Vlahovic was wasteful. while Fabio Miretti’s effort crashed against the woodwork.

Ultimately, Adrien Rabiot snatched the equalizer in the 91st minute to salvage a point.

Nevertheless, this wasn’t enough to spare the Juventus players and their coach from the wrath of the Allianz Stadium crowd and the fans watching at home.

Moreover, the majority of the players received relatively low grades on the player ratings of the Italian newspapers (via IlBianconero).

Weston McKennie, Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean and Filip Kostic were generally the worst, earning below-par notes on some occasions.

The same goes for Allegri who couldn’t steer the match in the right direction.

Tuttosport – Szczesny 5.5; Gatti 5; Bremer 5.5; Rugani 5.5; Cambiaso 6; McKennie 5; Locatelli 5.5; Rabiot 5.5; Kostic 5; Vlahovic 4.5; Kean 5; Allegri 4; Yildiz 6; Miretti 6; Iling 6; Chiesa 5.5; Milik 6

La Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5; Bremer 5.5; Rugani 5; Cambiaso 6; McKennie 4.5; Locatelli 5.5; Rabiot 6; Kostic 4.5; Vlahovic 5; Kean 5; Yildiz 6; Miretti 6; Iling 6; Chiesa 6; Milik 6; Allegri 4

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5.5; Bremer 6; Rugani 5.5; Cambiaso 6.5; McKennie 4.5; Locatelli 5.5; Rabiot 5.5; Kostic 4; Vlahovic 5; Kean 4.5; Allegri 6; Yildiz 6.5; Miretti 6.5; Iling 6; Chiesa 6; Milik 5.5