The Italian newspapers have handed their player ratings for Juventus who suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season at the hands of Napoli.

Randal Kolo Muani was immediately entrusted with a starting berth after completing his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman repaid Thiago Motta’s faith by shocking the Stadio Maradona and giving the Old Lady the lead on his club debut. However, the Partenopei replied in the second half by scoring twice to keep their purple patch alive.

Michele De Gregorio was once again superb between the sticks, pulling off one of the saves of the season by denying Romelu Lukaku’s header with a goal-line save. So despite conceding twice, he was considered Juve’s best performer on the evening, receiving a grade of 7/10 on most accounts.

Kolo Muani also earned a solid 6.5/10 on his debut, while some newspapers gave his compatriots Khephren Thuram and Pierre Kalulu the same marks.

On the other hand, Kenan Yildiz was largely disappointing. The teenager squandered a one-on-one chance as he couldn’t beat Alex Meret on his weaker left foot. A couple of accounts handed him a sub-par rating of 4.5/10 after failing to atone himself for his early miss.

Teun Koopmeiners also had another forgettable showing, earning him a mediocre grade of 5/10.

So here are the player ratings handed by some of the most renowned sources in Italian football as published by IlBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6,5

McKennie 5,5

Gatti 5,5

Kalulu 5,5

Cambiaso 5

Locatelli 5

Thuram 6,5

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 6

Nico Gonzalez 5

Kolo Muani 6,5

Thiago Motta 4,5

Savona 5,5

Douglas Luiz 5,5

Mbangula 5,5

Conceicao 5,5

Vlahovic N/A

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 7

McKennie 5

Gatti 5,5

Kalulu 6,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Locatelli 5

Thuram 6

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 5

Nico Gonzalez 5,5

Kolo Muani 6,5

Thiago Motta 5

Savona 5,5

Douglas Luiz N/A

Mbangula 6

Conceicao N/A

Vlahovic N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 7

McKennie 5,5

Gatti 5,5

Kalulu 6

Cambiaso 5

Locatelli 5,5

Thuram 5,5

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 4,5

Nico Gonzalez 4,5

Kolo Muani 6,5

Thiago Motta 5

|Savona 5,5

Douglas Luiz 5,5

Mbangula 6

Conceicao 5,5

Vlahovic N/A

Calciomercato.com

Di Gregorio 7

McKennie 5,5

Gatti 6

Kalulu 6

Cambiaso 4

Locatelli 5

Thuram 6

Koopmeiners 4,5

Yildiz 4,5

Nico Gonzalez 5

Kolo Muani 6

Thiago Motta 5

Savona 5,5

Douglas Luiz 5,5

Mbangula 5,5

Conceicao 5,5

Vlahovic 5