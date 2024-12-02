On Sunday night, Juventus squandered two precious points in the dying embers of the contest, allowing Lecce to snatch an equalizer.

The injury-stricken squad traveled south without nine first-team players, so Thiago Motta called up five new youngsters to the senior squad, with one of them (Diego Pugno) getting his debut late in the contest.

But despite the heavy absentees, Andrea Cambiaso thought he had given the visitors the win thanks to a deflected strike in the second period, but he ended up committing a massive blunder in injury time, allowing himself to be dispossessed after trying to dribble in midfield. This allowed Lecce to launch a counter-attack that culminated in Ante Rebic’s equalizer.

Therefore, Cambiaso emerged as the hero and the villain on this occasion, so he ended up earning average grades on the player ratings granted by some of the most renowned newspapers in Italy (via IlBianconero). The Italian’s marks varied between 6 and 6.5/10.

Mattia Perin and Manuel Locatelli received the highest notes on all accounts. They each earned grades between 6.5 and 7/10. The goalkeeper produced a string of solid saves, including a spectacular one to deny a header. On the other hand, the midfielder was unwavering in the defensive phase, while also helping in pushing the play forward.

On the other hand, Danilo received the lowest grade all told, with one of the newspapers handing him a 5/10. The Juventus captain collected a yellow card for a challenge on Nikola Krstovic, while Lecce players requested a straight red as it stopped the striker from heading directly towards goal.

TUTTOSPORT – Perin 7, Danilo 5.5, Gatti 5.5 Kalulu 6, Cambiaso 6, Locatelli 6.5, Thuram 5, Conceicao 7, Koopmeiners 6, Yildiz 6, Weah 5.5, Rouhi 5.5, Fagioli 5, Mbangula 5.5, Thiago Motta 6

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Perin 6.5, Danilo 6, Gatti 5.5 Kalulu 6, Cambiaso 6.5, Locatelli 6.5, Thuram 5.5, Conceicao 6, Koopmeiners 6, Yildiz 6, Weah 5.5, Rouhi 5.5, Fagioli 6, Mbangula 6, Thiago Motta 5.5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Perin 6.5, Danilo 5, Gatti 5.5 Kalulu 6.5, Cambiaso 6, Locatelli 7, Thuram 5, Conceicao 6.5, Koopmeiners 5, Yildiz 6, Weah 6, Rouhi 5, Fagioli 5.5, Thiago Motta 6