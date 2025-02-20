Following their feeble display against PSV Eindhoven, the Italian press thrashed Juventus in their post-match player ratings.

The Bianconeri only needed to avoid defeat on Dutch soil and preserve their one-goal advantage from the first leg to ensure qualification for the Champions League Round of 16. But this proved too much of a task for Thiago Motta’s men who were second best on the night, especially beginning from the second half when PSV raised the tempo.

The Dutch champions managed to level the scoring on aggregate to send the contest to extra-time. The writing was already on the wall when Ryan Flamingo scored the winner in the 97th minute following a great onslaught on Michele Di Gregorio’s goal.

Interestingly, the goalkeeper’s performances divided opinions in the Italian media. Despite conceding three goals, the former Monza star pulled off a series of crucial saves to keep the Italians alive. Hence, his rating varied between 5/10 and 7/10 depending on each account. Federico Gatti proved to be a similar case in what was a mixed-bag display.

On the contrary, all newspapers agreed on Teun Koopmeiners who produced another hollow display. He even earned below-par marks on some accounts. Nevertheless, it should noted that Thiago Motta revealed after the contest that the Netherlands star had a fever.

Elsewhere, most players received mediocre grades, perhaps with the exception of a few like Timothy Weah and Manuel Locatelli.

So here are the player ratings from some of the most renowned sources in Italian football, as published by IlBianconero).

Corriere dello Sport – Di Gregorio 5; Weah 6.5; Gatti 5; Kelly 5.5; Koopmeiners 5; Locatelli 6; Conceicao 6; McKennie 6; Nico Gonzalez 6; Kolo Muani 5.5; Yildiz 5; Thuram 5.5; Vlahovic 6; Mbangula 5.5; Cambiaso 5.5; Savona 5; Thiago Motta 5.

Tuttosport – Di Gregorio 7; Weah 6.5; Gatti 7; Kelly 6; Koopmeiners 5; Locatelli 6; Conceicao 6.5; McKennie 6; Nico Gonzalez 6; Kolo Muani 5; Yildiz 5.5; Thuram 6; Vlahovic 6; Mbangula 6; Cambiaso 5.5; Savona 5.5; Thiago Motta 5.

Gazzetta dello Sport – Di Gregorio 5.5; Weah 5.5; Gatti 6; Kelly 5; Koopmeiners 4.5; Locatelli 6; Conceicao 5.5; McKennie 5; Nico Gonzalez 4.5; Kolo Muani 4.5; Yildiz 5; Thuram 6; Vlahovic 6; Mbangula 5.5; Cambiaso 5.5; Thiago Motta 4.5.