Juventus started their Serie A campaign on a brilliant note, shrugging aside Como by three unanswered goals.

While Thiago Motta was making his bow in the dugout, several Bianconeri stars had their debuts.

But the most surprising inclusion in the starting lineup was Samuel Mbangula who was an unfamiliar name among a large section of the fanbase, but his status swiftly changed thanks to a fabulous opening goal.

The 20-year-old also returned the favor to Andrea Cambiaso by providing him with the assist for the third goal of the evening.

So while Mbangula received the highest notes on the scorecards of the Italian newspapers, the fullback wasn’t too far behind.

Khephren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz and Timothy also received favorable notes, while the defensive block of Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti and Michele Di Gregorio were able to enjoy a relatively quiet evening at the office.

So here are all the player ratings for Juventus as published by the most prominent news sources in the Italian press (via IlBianconero).

Corriere dello Sport – Di Gregorio 6; Cambiaso 7, Gatti, 6.5, Bremer 6.5, Cabal 6.5, Locatelli 6, Thuram 7, Weah 7, Yildiz 7.5, Mbangula 7.5, Vlahovic 7, Savonna 6.5, Fagioli 6, Douglas Luiz 6, Thiago Motta 7

Tuttosport – Di Gregorio 7; Cambiaso 7.5, Gatti 7, Bremer 7, Cabal 7, Locatelli 7.5, Thuram 7.5, Weah 7.5, Yildiz 8, Mbangula 8.5, Vlahovic 6.5, Savona 6.5, Fagioli 6.5, Douglas Luiz 6 Thiago Motta 7.5

Gazzetta dello Sport – Di Gregorio 6; Cambiaso 7, Gatti, 6.5, Bremer 6.5, Cabal 6.5, Locatelli 7, Thuram 7, Weah 7, Yildiz 7.5, Mbangula 7, Vlahovic 6.5, Savonna 6.5, Fagioli 6.5, Thiago Motta 7