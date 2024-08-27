For the second Monday in a row, Juventus registered a 3-0 win to find themselves on top of the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri prevailed in their maiden test away from home, shrugging aside Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Dusan Vlahovic opened his account for the season with a brace. He broke the deadlock with a clinical finish before adding the second from the spot.

For his part, Nicolo Savona made it a full debut to remember by netting the Old Lady’s second of the evening with a superb header.

Therefore, the two goal-scorers earned the highest grades on the Italian newspapers’ player ratings.

But while Lega Serie A picked the Serbian as the MVP of the contest, Tuttosport declared for the Italian right-back with a stunning 9/10 rating.

Gleison Bremer also received high grades for a colossal display at the back, and the same goes for Samuel Mbangula who produced an assist and won the penalty kick.

Here are all the player ratings from Italy’s most prominent sports newspapers as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport:

Di Gregorio 6.5; Savona 7.5 (Kalulu n/a); Gatti 6.5 (Danilo n/a); Bremer 7; Cabal 6.5; Locatelli 7; Cambiaso 6.5 (Anghelè n/a); Yildiz 6.5; Mbangula 7 (Douglas Luiz 6); Vlahovic 7.5. Thiago Motta 7.5

Tuttosport:

Di Gregorio 6.5; Savona 9 (Kalulu n/a); Gatti 6.5 (Danilo n/a); Cabal 6.5 (Rouhi n/a); Fagioli 6; Locatelli 7.5; Cambiaso 7.5 (Anghelè n/a); Yildiz 7; Mbangula 7.5 (Douglas Luiz 6); Vlahovic 7. Thiago Motta 8

Il Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6; Savona 7.5 (Kalulu 6); Gatti 6.5 (Danilo n/a); Bremer 6.5; Cabal 6.5 (Rouhi 6); Fagioli 6; Locatelli 7; Cambiaso 7 (Anghelè n/a); Yildiz 7; Mbangula 7 (Douglas Luiz 6); Vlahovic 7.5. Thiago Motta 7.5