On Sunday’s early kickoff, Juventus squandered two valuable goals by settling for a 1-1 draw against their visitors Cagliari.

Dusan Vlahovic found the breakthrough early on from the spot, but Razvan Marin replied in a similar fashion late in the match.

The Serbian bomber also had a golden opportunity to put the match to bed but couldn’t hit the target. Therefore, the Italian newspapers gave him low ratings in general, including a 4.5/10.

Nevertheless, Douglas Luiz still scored worse grades. The Brazilian gave away a spot kick for a challenge on Roberto Piccoli upon his introduction, so he was picked as the ultimate flop.

On the contrary, Francisco Conceicao still earned himself decent marks (6.5/10) despite receiving his marching orders after a second yellow card due to simulation. The referee’s decision was perceived as a harsh one by most observers.

While no Juventus player truly stole the headlines with a fabulous display, Pierre Kalulu earned the highest grades (7/10) among Thiago Motta’s men.

So here are all the player ratings from the biggest Italian news outlets as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport – Di Gregorio (6); Savona (6); Gatti (6.5); Kalulu (6.5); Cambiaso (6); Locatelli (6); Thuram (6); Conceicao (6.5); Koopmeiners (6.5); Mbangula (5); Vlahovic (5.5); Danilo (5); Mckennie (5); Douglas Luiz (4.5); Fagioli (6); Yildiz (6); Thiago Motta (5).

Il Corriere dello Sport – Di Gregorio (6); Savona (6); Gatti (6.5); Kalulu (7); Cambiaso (6.5); Locatelli (6); Thuram (5.5); Conceicao (5); Koopmeiners (6); Mbangula (5.5); Vlahovic (5); Danilo (6.5); Mckennie (6.5); Douglas Luiz (5); Fagioli (6.5); Yildiz (sv); Thiago Motta (5.5).

Tuttosport– Di Gregorio (6.5); Savona (5.5); Gatti (6.5); Kalulu (7); Cambiaso (6); Locatelli (6.5); Thuram (6); Conceicao (6.5); Koopmeiners (5.5); Mbangula (5.5); Vlahovic (4.5); Danilo (6.5); Mckennie (6); Douglas Luiz (4); Fagioli (6); Yildiz (6); Thiago Motta (6.5).