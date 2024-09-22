On Saturday evening, Juventus registered their third stalemate in a row, settling for a point against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri saw more of the ball, but couldn’t create too many chances. In fact, Antonio Conte’s men came closer to scoring, but were denied by Michele Di Gregorio on a couple of occasions.

On the contrary, Thiago Motta raised eyebrows by hauling off the ineffective Dusan Vlahovic at halftime, replacing him with Timothy Weah who played in an uncustomary role up front in the second period.

Therefore, the Serbian received the lowest rating in the Italian press, varying between 5/10 and 4/10.

On the other hand, Gleison Bremer was the Man of the Match on several accounts, and even received the MVP award granted by the Lega Serie A.

The Brazilian defender prevailed in the much-anticipated physical duel against Romelu Lukaku. He received a grade of 7/10.

Nevertheless, Andrea Cambiaso wasn’t too far behind following a dynamic display that saw him roaming all over the pitch. The rest of the team received average grades.

So here are all the player ratings granted by some of the biggest Italian media outlets as published by IlBianconero:

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Di Gregorio 6,5

Savona 5,5

Bremer 7

Cambiaso 6,5

Kalulu 6,5

Locatelli 6,5

McKennie 5 (Thuram N/A)

Nico Gonzalez 6

Koopmeiners 6,5

Yildiz 6,5

Vlahovic 4 (Weah 5,5)

Thiago Motta 5

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Di Gregorio 7

Savona 6

Bremer 7

Cambiaso 6,5

Kalulu 7

Locatelli 6

McKennie 6 (Thuram N/A)

Nico Gonzalez 5,5

Koopmeiners 5,5

Yildiz 6,5

Vlahovic 5 (Weah 5,5)

Thiago Motta 6

TUTTOSPORT

Di Gregorio 6,5

Savona 5,5

Bremer 7

Cambiaso 6,5

Kalulu 7

Locatelli 6,5

McKennie 5 (Thuram N/A)

Nico Gonzalez 5,5

Koopmeiners 5,5

Yildiz 5,5

Vlahovic 4,5 (Weah 5,5)

Thiago Motta 5,5

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Di Gregorio 6,5

Savona 6

Bremer 7

Cambiaso 7

Kalulu 6,5

Locatelli 7

McKennie 6 (Thuram N/A)

Nico Gonzalez 6

Koopmeiners 6,5

Yildiz 6

Vlahovic 4 (Weah 5)

Thiago Motta 6