On Saturday night, Juventus took all the bragging rights as they prevailed in the Derby della Mole by beating Torino with two unanswered goals.

Andrea Cambiaso put up a scintillating display, creating the opener almost out of nothing. The Italy international found a pocket of space on the left side and carved his path towards goal, utilizing his dribbling skills and vicious pace. The left-back’s shot was stopped by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but Timothy Weah was in the right place at the right time to pounce on the rebound.

Therefore, Cambiaso earned the highest grades in the player ratings of some of the most renowned Italian newspapers (via IlBianconero). The 24-year-old’s marks varied between 7 and 8/10, but no player managed to outscore him on any of the accounts.

Nevertheless, Manuel Locatelli and Kenan Yildiz were right behind him, receiving high notes as well (between 7 and 7.5/10). The Italian midfielder dictated the play and kickstarted the action that led to the second goal which the Turkish teenager finished with a diving header.

Although Cambiaso earned the highest votes from the media outlets, the Lega Serie A picked Yildiz as the Man of the Match after the final whistle.

Despite failing to score, Dusan Vlahovic still earned a decent mark (6/10) for his hard work.

Curiously, Tuttosport didn’t give Mattia Perin any rating despite being on the pitch for the entire contest. The Turin-based newspaper felt the Italian custodian had very little to do between the posts.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Perin 6; Savona 6 (86′ Danilo N/A), Gatti 6,5 Kalulu 6,5, Cambiaso 7; Locatelli 7, Thuram 6,5, Weah 7, Koopmeiners 6,5, Yildiz 7 (Dall’86’ McKennie N/A); Vlahovic 6 (73′ Conceicao 6,5)

TUTTOSPORT

Perin N/A.; Savona 6 (86′ Danilo N/A), Kalulu 7, Gatti 7, Cambiaso 8; Thuram 7,5, Locatelli 7,5, Weah 7, Koopmeiners 7, Yildiz 7,5 (86′ McKennie N/A); Vlahovic 6 (73′ Conceicao 7)

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Perin 6; Savona 6,5 (86′ Danilo N/A), Gatti 6,5, Kalulu 6,5, Cambiaso 7,5; Locatelli 7, Thuram 7, Weah 7, Koopmeiners 7, Yildiz 7 (86′ McKennie N/A); Vlahovic 6 (73′ Conceicao 7); C. Thiago Motta 7