Although they remain unbeaten in Serie A, Juventus extended their miserable run to four draws in a row after failing to beat rock-bottom Venezia at home.

The Bianconeri thought they were on the right track when they broke the deadlock through Federico Gatti in the first half. Kenan Yildiz seemingly sealed it with a second goal, but it was overruled for a handball following a long VAR review. Slowly but surely, the Venetians gained belief and turned the result upside-down.

It was only thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s last-gasp penalty that the Old Lady avoided an embarrassing defeat at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, the Italian newspapers were anything but impressed by the display of Thiago Motta’s men, reports IlBianconero.

The only one to receive relatively solid grades is Khephren Thuram who made himself involved in both phases of the match. He also produced the assists for Gatti’s opener with a header towards the far post.

On the other hand, the likes of Michele Di Gregorio, Nicolo Savona and Teun Koopmeiners received low marks following their poor showings, and the same goes for Alexender Hageux who filled in for the suspended Motta on the touchline.

Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 5

Savona 5

Gatti 6

Kalulu 6

Danilo 6

McKennie 5

Thuram 6.5

Weah 5

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 5.5

Vlahovic 6.5

Hugeux (Thiago Motta) 4

Nico Gonzalez N/A

Douglas Luiz 5.5

Conceicao 6

Locatelli N/A

Fagioli N/A

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Di Gregorio 5.5

Savona 5

Gatti 6

Kalulu 6

Danilo 6

McKennie 5

Thuram 6

Weah 5

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 5.5

Vlahovic 6.5

Hugeux (Thiago Motta) 5

Nico Gonzalez N/A

Douglas Luiz 6

Conceicao 6.5

Locatelli N/A

Fagioli N/A

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 5.5

Savona 5

Gatti 5.5

Kalulu 6

Danilo 5

McKennie 5

Thuram 7

Weah 5

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 5.5

Vlahovic 5.5

Hugeux (Thiago Motta) 5

Nico Gonzalez N/A

Douglas Luiz 6

Conceicao 6

Locatelli N/A

Fagioli N/A

IlBiancoNero

Di Gregorio 5

Savona 5

Gatti 6

Kalulu 6.5

Danilo 6

McKennie 5.5

Thuram 6.5

Weah 5

Koopmeiners 5

Yildiz 5.5

Vlahovic 6

Hugeux (Thiago Motta) 5

Nico Gonzalez N/A

Douglas Luiz 5.5

Conceicao 5.5

Locatelli N/A

Fagioli N/A