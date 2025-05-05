The Italian newspapers weren’t impressed with several Juventus players following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Bologna.

The two sides clashed heads at the Stadio Dall’Ara in a crucial contest in the Champions League race, but neither emerged victorious, so they remain one point apart, while Lazio and Roma are on par in points with the Bianconeri in 4th place.

Khephren Thuram was the author of the early opener, as his shot went under Lukasz Skorupski. The Frenchman also produced a dynamic display overall, so several of the mainstream Italian newspapers (via IlBianconero) identified him as the best Juventus player on Sunday, earning ratings between 6.5 and 7/10.

Khephren Thuram earns highest ratings

Andrea Cambiaso provided Thuram with the assist and also had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside. The Italian’s outing ended with an injury, but he had already delivered enough to earn solid grades.

On the contrary, Pierre Kalulu and Renato Veiga failed to prevent Bologna’s equaliser, so their marks were relatively low (around 5.5).

Randal Kolo Muani wasn’t able to inflict any damage upfront, despite a few flashes of brilliance, so he received similar notes.

Nevertheless, the lowest ratings (5/10) were reserved for Alberto Costa who wasted a sitter and misplaced several passes after replacing Cambiaso in the second half.

Juventus player ratings vs Bologna

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6.5

Kalulu 5.5

Veiga 5.5

Savona 6

Weah 5

McKennie 5.5

Locatelli 6

Thuram 7

Cambiaso 6.5

Nico Gonzalez 6

Kolo Muani 6

Adzic N/A

Conceiçao N/A

Alberto Costa 5

Mbangula N/A

Douglas Luiz N/A

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 6.5

Kalulu 6

Veiga 6

Savona 6.5

Weah 5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 6

Thuram 6.5

Cambiaso 6.5

Nico Gonzalez 5.5

Kolo Muani 5.5

Adzic N/A

Douglas Luiz 5.5

Alberto Costa 5

Conceiçao 6

Mbangula N/A

Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6

Savona 5.5

Veiga 6

Kalulu 5.5

Weah 5

Locatelli 6.5

Thuram 7

Cambiaso 7

Nico Gonzalez 6

McKennie 6

Kolo Muani 5

Adzic N/A

Douglas Luiz N/A

Alberto Costa 5.5

Conceicao N/A

Mbangula N/A