Juventus captain Danilo endured yet another torrid evening while leading the backline, this time in the Old Lady’s home fixture against Parma.

The 33-year-old was coming off disappointing outings against Stuttgart and Inter where he gave away spot kicks on both occasions. He also got himself sent off against the Bundesliga side which eventually cost Thiago Motta his first defeat as a Juventus manager.

Nevertheless, the manager gave the nod to the former Real Madrid man once again, as he decided to grant Pierre Kalulu some rest. Sadly for the Old Lady, this move backfired as Danilo delivered another poor showing at the back while the team settled for a 2-2 draw.

The Brazil captain lost track of his man in the leadup to the second goal and was repeatedly beaten by Ange Bonny and company in the direct duels.

Therefore, the Italian newspapers handed Danilo the lowest grades in the post-match player ratings. He received below-average grades on all accounts.

The likes of Federico Gatti and Dusan Vlahovic didn’t fare much better. The Serbian striker wasted a sitter in front of goal and was generally ineffective.

On the other hand, Timothy Weah received the highest grades among Juventus players. The winger provided the assist for Weston McKennie on the first goal and then scored the second himself.

Francisco Conceicao also earned decent grades for another dynamic outing on the right wing. The Portuguese pulled off the assist for Weah’s goal.

Here are all the ratings as published by IlBianconero.

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 5,5

Cambiaso 5

Gatti 6

Danilo 4

Cabal 5 (Savona 6)

Locatelli 6

Conceicao 6,5

McKennie 6 (Koopmeiners 6)

Thuram 6 (Fagioli N/A)

Weah 7 (Yildiz 6,5)

Vlahovic 5

Thiago Motta 5

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Di Gregorio 5

Cambiaso 6,5

Gatti 5

Danilo 4

Cabal 5 (Savona 6)

Locatelli 6,5

Conceicao 6,5

McKennie 6,5 (Koopmeiners 6)

Thuram 5,5 (Fagioli N/A)

Weah 6,5 (Yildiz 6)

Vlahovic 5

Thiago Motta 5,5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Di Gregorio 6

Cambiaso 6,5

Gatti 5,5

Danilo 4,5

Cabal 5,5 (Savona 6)

Locatelli 6,5

Conceicao 7

McKennie 6,5 (Koopmeiners 6)

Thuram 6 (Fagioli N/A)

Weah 7 (Yildiz 5,5)

Vlahovic 6

Thiago Motta 5