In what an almost perfect start to the season for the club, Juventus brushed Udinese aside with three unanswered goals.

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic were both on target while spearheading the 3-5-2 formation.

Wojciech Szczesny was also excellent on the other end of the field, pulling off a string of saves to preserve a 3-0 win.

This morning, the major Italian newspapers handed their ratings for last night’s encounter at the Dacia Arena.

On several accounts, Chiesa was the man of the match, with some granting him an 8/10 grade.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic wasn’t far behind. The Serbian also collected high notes after leaving the pitch with an assist and a spot-kick goal to his name.

Adrien Rabiot joined the attacking duo on the scoresheet, which warranted decent ratings as well.

But the most pleasant surprise of the evening was arguably Andrea Cambiaso who proved to be a formidable wingback with a mature and influential display.

So here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 6

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Weah 6

Miretti 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6.5

Cambiaso 7

Vlahovic 7

Chiesa 7.5

Allegri 7

McKennie 6

Fagioli 6

Iling-Junior 6.5

Yildiz s.v.

Milik s.v.

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

Weah 6.5

Miretti 7

Locatelli 7

Rabiot 7

Cambiaso 8

Vlahovic 7

Chiesa 8

Allegri 8

McKennie 6.5

Fagioli 6

Iling-Junior 6

Yildiz N/A

Milik N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Weah 6

Miretti 6.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 7

Cambiaso 7

Vlahovic 7.5

Chiesa 7.5

Allegri 7

McKennie 6.5

Fagioli 6

Iling-Junior 6

Yildiz N/A

Milik N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 7

Danilo 6

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 6.5

Weah 6

Miretti 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 7

Cambiaso 7.5

Vlahovic 7.5

Chiesa 7.5

Allegri 7.5

McKennie 6.5

Fagioli 6

Iling-Junior 6

Yildiz N/A

Milik N/A

IlBianconero.com

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

Weah 6

Miretti 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 7

Cambiaso 7.5

Vlahovic 7.5

Chiesa 8

Allegri 7.5

McKennie 6.5

Fagioli 6

Iling-Junior 6.5

Yildiz N/A

Milik N/A