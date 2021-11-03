Italian newspapers rightfully pick Dybala as man of the match in their player ratings

Following his brilliant performance in the return leg against Zenit St. Petersburg, Paulo Dybala was undoubtedly the man of the match.

The Argentine scored a personal brace and delivered an assist for Alvaro Morata and could have added more, as Juventus sealed their qualification to the Champions League round of 16 with a perfect record.

La Joya received UEFA’s man of the match award, and the major Italian newspapers mostly gave him a 8.5 rating – which is considered to be a rare grade in the peninsula.

Federico Chiesa’s performance was also praised, receiving 7.5 grades. The Italian scored with a brilliant solo run, and earned the spot kick which was converted (on the second attempt) by Dybala.

Max Allegri received his fair share of the credit, with the outlets giving him a 7.5 rating for his performance on the dugout.

On the other hand, Leonardo Bonucci received the lowest grades (6 and 5.5) as his attempted clearance ended up sailing into his own net.

Here are the full ratings

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Szczesny 6; Danilo 6.5, Bonucci 6, De Ligt 6, A. Sandro 6; Chiesa 7.5, McKennie 6.5, Locatelli 6.5, Bernardeschi 7; Dybala 8.5, Morata 6,5. Allegri 7,5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6.5, Bonucci 5.5, De Ligt 6.5, A. Sandro 6; Chiesa 7.5, McKennie 6.5, Locatelli 6.5, Bernardeschi 7; Dybala 8.5, Morata 6,5. Allegri 7

TUTTOSPORT – Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6, Bonucci 6, De Ligt 6.5, A. Sandro 6.5; Chiesa 7.5, McKennie 7, Locatelli 7, Bernardeschi 6.5; Dybala 9, Morata 6,5. Allegri 7,5