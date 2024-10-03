The Italian press lashed out at match official Francois Letextier for what was deemed to be a sub-par showing in the Champions League encounter between RB Leipzig and Juventus.

The Bianconeri emerged victorious after completing a sensational comeback despite their numerical disadvantage.

Dusan Vlahovic scored the equalizer with a superb scorcher, while Francisco Conceicao made it 3-2.

Nevertheless, the memorable contest at the Red Bull Arena was marred by several dubious decisions, all going in favor of the German hosts.

Therefore, the Italian newspapers were irritated by Lextextier’s display, explains IlBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport insists Juventus should have been awarded a clear penalty kick for a foul on Vlahovic in the first half, but the French official didn’t notice it, and neither did VAR who were arguably even more guilty on this occasion.

Nevertheless, the VAR did interfere when Letexier failed to spot Michele Di Gregorio’s handball, which led to the goalkeeper’s dismissal.

The pink newspaper also describes the 10 minutes of added time as “heresy”.

Il Corriere dello Sport also passes a similar judgment, also noting that the linesman didn’t help the referee’s case, as proven by the strange decision to raise the flag to suggest a (non-existent) foul on Teun Koopmeiners which was followed by the ref’s whistle, thus preventing the Dutchman from going to goal.

Moreover, Tuttosport also raises doubts about the penalty kick awarded to Leipzig, suggesting that Douglas Luiz hardly increased the volume of his body, as his hand was protecting his face.