As expected, the Italian press berated the performances of the Juventus players who suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Atalanta.

The Bianconeri were hoping to secure a sixth victory in a row to remain within a striking distance of league leaders Inter. However, it was La Dea who reconfirmed their status as genuine Scudetto contenders with a statement win, putting four past the shell-shocked Old Lady, much to the chagrin of the home supporters at the Allianz Stadium.

Michele Di Gregorio tried his best to prevent an embarrassing, pulling off a series of fantastic saves, but to no avail. But at least the goalkeeper’s efforts were acknowledged by the newspapers who handed him solid grades, including 7/10.

Federico Gatti was also spared, receiving a decent 6/10 on a couple of accounts for his efforts at the back. The defender overcame a physical problem that hampered his week to make himself available for selection, but Thiago Motta decided to haul him off in the second half when the result was 2-0, bringing in Pierre Kalulu.

As for the rest of the crew, the majority received under-par grades, including Nico Gonzalez, Kenan Yildiz and Lloyd Kelly, who was the main culprit on the second goal.

Even the substitutes were largely disappointing, including Teun Koopmeiners who put up another anonymous display against his former teammates, and Dusan Vlahovic whose slip culminated in a fourth goal for Atalanta.

So here are the player ratings handed out by some of the most renowned sports newspapers in Italy as published by IlBianconero.

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

DI GREGORIO 6,5

WEAH 4

GATTI 6 (Kalulu 5)

KELLY 4,5

CAMBIASO 4,5

LOCATELLI 4

THURAM 5

YILDIZ 4 (Koopmeiners 5)

MCKENNIE 4,5

NICO GONZALEZ 4 (Mbangula 5)

KOLO MUANI 5 (Vlahovic 4,5)

All. MOTTA 4

TUTTOSPORT

DI GREGORIO 7

WEAH 4 (Alberto Costa 5)

GATTI 6 (Kalulu 5)

KELLY 4

CAMBIASO 5

LOCATELLI 4

THURAM 5

YILDIZ 4 (Koopmeiners 4)

MCKENNIE 5

NICO GONZALEZ 4 (Mbangula 5)

KOLO MUANI 5 (Vlahovic 4)

All. MOTTA 4

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

DI GREGORIO 7

WEAH 4,5 (Alberto Costa 5)

GATTI 5 (Kalulu 5)

KELLY 4

CAMBIASO 4

LOCATELLI 5

THURAM 5

YILDIZ 4 (Koopmeiners 4)

MCKENNIE 4

NICO GONZALEZ 4 (Mbangula 5)

KOLO MUANI 4 (Vlahovic 5)

All. MOTTA 4