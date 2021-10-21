Italian newspapers unanimously agree on the man of the match for Zenit-Juventus

On Wednesday night, Juventus were far from impressive on their away trip to Russia. Nevertheless, a late header from Dejan Kulusevski was enough to snatch yet another 1-0 win.

After beating Zenit, the Bianconeri maintained their spot at the top of the Champions League group with a perfect record, and are now one step away from officially sealing their qualification to the next stage of the competition.

Mattia De Sciglio happened to be celebrating his 29th birthday, and he managed to do so in style.

The fullback started on the right flank before shifting to the left following Juan Cuadrado’s introduction in the second half.

Few days after creating Moise Kean’s winner against Roma, the former Milan man was at it again, delivering a sublime cross that was converted by Kulusevski.

According to ilBianconero, all the major Italian newspapers named De Sciglio as the man of the match with a rating of 7/10.

On the other hand, some of the outlets gave the Swede forward a similar rating, while the midfielders mostly earned the lowest grades.

Here are the full ratings:

Tuttosport Szczesny 6 De Sciglio 7 Bonucci 6.5 De Ligt 7 Alex Sandro 6.5 (Cuadrado 6) McKennie 6 Locatelli 6.5 (Arthur 6) Bentancur 6.5 Bernardeschi 6 (Kulusevski 7) Morata 6 (Kean 6) Chiesa 6 Allegri 6.5

Corriere dello Sport Szczesny 6,5 De Sciglio 7 Bonucci 6.5 De Ligt 6,5 Alex Sandro 5.5 (Cuadrado 6) McKennie 6 Locatelli 5.5 (Arthur 6) Bentancur 6 Bernardeschi 5,5 (Kulusevski 7) Morata 6 (Kean N/A) Chiesa 6,5 Allegri 7

Gazzetta dello Sport Szczesny 6,5 De Sciglio 7 Bonucci 6 De Ligt 6,5 Alex Sandro 6 (Cuadrado 6) McKennie 5.5 Locatelli 5.5 (Arthur 6.5) Bentancur 5.5 Bernardeschi 5,5 (Kulusevski 6.5) Morata 5.5 (Kean N/A) Chiesa 6 Allegri 6.5

Calciomercato.com Szczesny 6,5 De Sciglio 7 Bonucci 6 De Ligt 6,5 Alex Sandro 6 (Cuadrado 6) McKennie 5,5 Locatelli 6 (Arthur 6,5) Bentancur 6 Bernardeschi 5,5 (Kulusevski 7) Morata 5,5 Chiesa 6,5 Allegri 6

IlBiancoNero.com Szczesny 6,5 De Sciglio 7 Bonucci 6.5 De Ligt 6,5 Alex Sandro 6 (Cuadrado 6) McKennie 5,5 Locatelli 5.5 (Arthur 6) Bentancur 6 Bernardeschi 5,5 (Kulusevski 6.5) Morata 6 (Kean 6) Chiesa 6,5 All. Allegri 7