Italian outlet says Ronaldo saved Pirlo’s job, but his longterm future is not at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has to be Andrea Pirlo’s favourite player at the moment after keeping him in the Juventus job for at least one more week.

Pirlo was a huge gamble by Juventus after they made him their manager ahead of this campaign.

The former midfielder had no prior managerial experience and he was coming into a team that has won the last nine league titles.

He essentially is using this Juve team to learn how to manage and it is a baffling experiment for Fabio Paratici to take.

His team has been below-par this season and the same players who helped Juve win the league last season have lost games to a team like Benevento in this campaign.

They were staring another defeat in the face yesterday when they faced Udinese in another Serie A fixture.

The Friulians had raced into a first-half lead after another sloppy start from Juventus.

They defended their lead very well and it was not until late in the game that Juve scored an equaliser and a winning goal. Both came courtesy of Ronaldo.

Il Bianconero did a piece today and reckon that Pirlo has had his job saved by Ronaldo for another week, but he doesn’t seem to have a long-term future at the club.

A bold statement and probably a true one as well.