Italian papers feel sorry for Vlahovic as his goal drought continues

Dusan Vlahovic fired blanks again in Juventus’ 4-2 win against Sampdoria yesterday.

The Serbian has been an important member of the Bianconeri squad and one of the first names on the team sheet.

But he was added to the group to score goals and now struggles to achieve that.

Vlahovic has been without a goal in six games and even missed a penalty yesterday to illustrate just how terrible his luck has been in recent games.

The Serbian is expected to end this run soon, but the Italian media outlets felt sorry for him in the game against La Samp, according to Football Italia, who curated some of their ratings.

Gazzetta dello Sport gave him 5.5/10 and added: “inaccurate but also unlucky”, and now has “a fifth match in Serie A without scoring, something that’s never happened before”.

Corriere dello Sport rated him 5/10 and said Vlahovic “fought against everything and everyone in search of a happiness that didn’t come.”

Juve FC Says

It is really hard to wrap one’s head around Vlahovic’s struggles in the last few weeks, but the Serbian is certainly just experiencing a temporary drought.

We expect him to get back among the goals soon. It is just a matter of when.