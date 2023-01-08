Italian papers hail Chiesa as he nears his best form

Federico Chiesa has been working his way back to full fitness and was instrumental in helping Juventus beat Udinese in Serie A yesterday.

The attacker was injured last January and spent ten months on the sideline before returning to appear for a few minutes for Juve last year.

He has continued his recovery and Juve is keen not to overload him with match minutes, but he is getting better every game he steps on the pitch.

He entered the game against The Friulians after the hour mark and was instrumental in the win by providing the assist for Danilo’s late goal.

After the game, Italian media outlets heaped praise on him for his contribution and Football Italia curated some of them.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport wrote: “A half-hour can be enough if you are in another category. Perfect cutback for Paredes’ invitation, delightful assist for Danilo. Yes, Fede is back.”

Corriere Della Sera added: “he changed the inertia of the evening, until the decisive assist.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest players in Serie A and injury has robbed him of a year worth of action on the pitch.

He is gradually getting back to his brilliant best and Max Allegri is managing his minutes superbly well right now.

Very soon, he will be fit enough to play a full 90 minutes and we will see the best of him.