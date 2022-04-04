Italian papers praise this Juve midfielder for his performance against Inter Milan

Adrien Rabiot is the most enigmatic player Juventus has had in recent times and last night he surprisingly impressed the Italian media for once.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2019 and he has continued to get playing time under the three managers he has worked with at the Allianz Stadium.

However, it is hard to see what he does so well on the pitch and that has earned him a lot of critics.

The midfielder is mostly anonymous in matches, but he made his presence felt as Juventus lost 1-0 at home to Inter Milan.

It was a bad result for the Bianconeri, but several Italian media outlets believe he was Juventus’ best player on the night, according to Football Italia.

The report claims Gazzetta Dello Sport, Tutto Sport and Il Corriere Dello Sport insisted he was the best Juve man on the pitch and two of them rated him 7/10 for his performance in the game.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot rarely gets this kind of recognition and we should be happy for him because it seems we just don’t notice his hard work on the pitch.

Max Allegri seems to understand him more, and that is one reason he keeps getting playing time under the Juve gaffer.