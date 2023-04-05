Italian papers react to frantic Juventus Inter Milan draw

Juventus and Inter Milan faced each other in an enthralling match in the Coppa Italia yesterday as both clubs look to end the season with the trophy in the bag.

The game was tough for both clubs considering the pedigree of the opponent and Inter was determined not to lose a third game of the season to Juventus.

Juan Cuadrado gave Juve the lead in the second half, but Romelo Lukaku equalised in the fifth minute of added time to spark a brawl, which saw three players get sent off by the end of the fixture.

Football Italia has curated the Italian media’s response to the game.

Gazzetta dello Sport wrote, “Semi-final decided on April 26 at San Siro,” while Corriere dello Sport said, “Everything happens in the last 10 minutes after the two goals: red for Romeli, the Colombian and Handanovic.” Tuttosport added: “What an ugly ending.”

Juve FC Says

Facing Inter is never easy and the game lived up to expectations again last night.

At 1-1, the tie is finely poised and we now have to do some work to earn the win when we go to Milan for the return fixture.