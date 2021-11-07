Italian papers slam one Juventus player for his performance against Fiorentina

Adrien Rabiot is running out of time to prove he can be a hit at Juventus after his latest performance.

The Frenchman hasn’t been impressive since he moved to Juve on a free transfer in 2019.

Several managers have failed to get the best from him and Max Allegri is the latest to be frustrated by the Frenchman.

Football Italia says Italian media outlets were disappointed by his performance yet again and most of them rated him 5/10 among Juventus’ players in the match against Fiorentina.

He was rated the lowest among everyone who played the game as he continues to give fans reasons to not get behind him.

Juve FC Say

Rabiot has been a disappointing player at Juve, but he was played out of position on the left wing yesterday.

It would be harsh to judge him by his performance in that game, however, even when he has started matches in his preferred position, he has hardly impressed for the Bianconeri.

The Frenchman is one of the players that Juve is reportedly looking to sell, but Rabiot has a fine fitness record and that makes him an option to have in the squad.

He seems to play a lot of matches for the club because he is almost always available for selection and that makes him valuable.

Love him or hate him, the midfielder is one player Juve needs in the squad and his versatility is also a good thing.