The vast majority of Juventus players received low ratings following their loss at the hands of Lazio last night.

Max Allegri tested a new 4-3-3 formation on paper but also reverted to his tried-and-test 3-5-2 at times.

But regardless of the tactical system, the team displayed the sort of underwhelming display we’ve grown accustomed to in recent months.

By the end of the match, the Bianconeri were clearly targetting a draw, but Adam Marusic snatched a winner for the home side in the last seconds of the match.

Therefore, the major Italian sports newspapers berated Allegri and his men for a listless performance.

The midfield pack was particularly uninspiring, so Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti received low grades (mostly 5/10).

One of the newspapers handed Federico Chiesa 6.5/10, with Wojciech Szczesny earning the same grade on another account, but the ratings were mostly woeful.

As for Gleison Bremer, the news outlets were undecided over his display, with his grades varying between 5 and 6.5/10.

So here are all the ratings as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport – Szczesny (5.5), Danilo (5), Bremer (6), Rugani (6), De Sciglio (6), Miretti (5), Locatelli (5), Rabiot (5.5), Cambiaso (5 ), Kkean (5.5), Chiesa (5.5), Allegri (5), Yildiz (5), Sekulov (5), Iling (6.5), Mckennie (5)

Corriere dello Sport – – Szczesny (6.5), Danilo (6), Bremer (5), Rugani (6), De Sciglio (5.5), Miretti (6), Locatelli (5.5), Rabiot (6 ), Cambiaso (6), Kkean (6), Chiesa (5.5), Allegri (5.5), Yildiz (5.5), Sekulov (5.5), Iling (5), Mckennie (6)

La Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny (6), Danilo (5.5), Bremer (6.5), Rugani (5.5), De Sciglio (5), Miretti (5), Locatelli (5.5), Rabiot (5) , Cambiaso (6), Kean (4.5), Chiesa (6.5), Allegri (5), Yildiz (5), Sekulov (5), Iling (5.5), Mckennie (5.5)