Angel di Maria made an impressive return to the Argentina World Cup, starting XI for their World Cup final against France last night and was in terrific form.

The attacker scored and won the penalty to give Argentina a 2-0 lead before halftime in an awe-inspiring start to the game from the South Americans.

France pegged them back, thanks to the brilliant Kylian Mbappe and both teams needed to be separated by penalties after extra time ended 3-3.

The Argentines triumphed in the spot-kicks, but Di Maria had been subbed off earlier in the game and didn’t need to take anyone.

Regardless, his performance was still praised by Italian media outlets, who were largely impressed by him for the few minutes he spent on the pitch, according to Football Italia.

The report curated the ratings he got from the different outlets and revealed Gazzetta Dello Sport, Tuttosport, and Corriere Dello Sport all rated him 8.5/10.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has cemented his place as one of the finest players in world football in terms of performances in finals, having also helped Argentina to win the Olympics and Copa America.

Juve will hope he takes that form back to the club now the World Cup is over and helps them win some trophies at the end of this season as well.