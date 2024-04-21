The Italian newspapers weren’t kind to the Juventus players while handing their ratings for the Old Lady’s clash against Cagliari on Friday night.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing by two goals to nil on Sardinian soil at halftime, with the Rossoblu scoring twice from the spot.

Luckily for Max Allegri. his team’s display relatively improved after the break, although it was nothing to write home about.

Dusan Vlahovic pulled one back with a precise freekick, while Alberto Dossena was the unfortunate party who placed the ball into his own net, thus gifting Juventus an equalizer that some consider unwarranted.

Therefore, the Serbian striker was somewhat spared by the critics, while the vast majority of his teammates received low grades.

Timothy Weah and Carlos Alcaraz failed to make the most out of their rare starting opportunities, mostly earning 5/10.

As for Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, they even received below-par ratings (4 and 4.5/10) on some accounts for their shaky displays at the back.

So here are the player ratings from some of the mainstream news outlets in Italian football as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 4.5

Bremer 4

Danilo 5

Weah 5

Alcaraz 5

Locatelli 5

Rabiot 5

Cambiaso 5

Vlahovic 6.5

Chiesa 5

Allegri 5

Yildiz 6.5

McKennie 5.5

Milik 5.5

Iling N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 5

Bremer 5.5

Danilo 6

Weah 5

Alcaraz 5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 5.5

Cambiaso 5.5

Vlahovic 6.5

Chiesa 5.5

Allegri 6

Yildiz 6.5

McKennie 6

Milik 6

Iling N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5

Gatti 5

Bremer 5.5

Danilo 5.5

Weah 5.5

Alcaraz 5.5

Locatelli 5

Rabiot 6.5

Cambiaso 6

Vlahovic 7

Chiesa 6

Allegri 6

Yildiz 6.5

McKennie 6

Milik 6

Iling N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 5.5

Gatti 5

Bremer 5

Danilo 5.5

Weah 5

Alcaraz 5.5

Locatelli 5

Rabiot 5.5

Cambiaso 6

Vlahovic 6.5

Chiesa 5

Allegri 6

Yildiz 6

McKennie 5.5

Milik 5.5

Iling N/A