On Sunday night, Juventus returned home with a valuable point following a 1-1 draw with their Champions League rivals Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Romelu Lukaku put the Giallorossi ahead with a powerful rebound from close range. Nevertheless, Federico Chiesa’s sublime cross provided the assist for Gleison Bremer’s equalizer.

The former Fiorentina winger enjoyed an impressive outing, and came incredibly close to snatching the winner after dribbling past Rasmus Kristensen and striking a venomous shot with his left foot. While Mile Svilar was beaten, it was the post that denied the Bianconeri star.

Therefore, Chiesa earned the highest grades among Juventus players in the ratings of Italy’s biggest sports news outlets. He even received an 8/10 note on one account

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic squandered a glorious chance in the early going and was never able to inflict any damage afterwards. He earned 5/10 grades on most accounts.

Timothy Weah and Federico Gatti also received relatively low notes, while Bremer and Wojciech Szczesny were amongst the best performers.

So here are all the ratings from the Italian mainstream media as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6,5

Gatti 5,5

Bremer 7

Danilo 6

Weah 5

McKennie 6

Locatelli 5,5

Rabiot 6,5

Cambiaso 5

Chiesa 7,5

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6,5

Kostic 6

Milik 6

Kean 6,5

Alcaraz N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6,5

Gatti 5,5

Bremer 7

Danilo 5

Weah 5,5

McKennie 5,5

Locatelli 5,5

Rabiot 5,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Chiesa 7

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6

Kostic 5,5

Milik 6

Kean 6

Alcaraz N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6,5

Gatti 5,5

Bremer 6,5

Danilo 6

Weah 6

McKennie 5,5

Locatelli 6,5

Rabiot 6

Cambiaso 6

Chiesa 7,5

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6,5

Kostic 6

Milik N/A

Kean 6

Alcaraz N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 7

Gatti 5,5

Bremer 7,5

Danilo 6

Weah 6

McKennie 5,5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Cambiaso 6

Chiesa 8

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6

Kostic 5,5

Milik 6

Kean 6

Alcaraz 6