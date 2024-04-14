The Italian media outlets handed their ratings for Juventus players following the goalless draw against Torino in the Derby della Mole.

The Bianconeri were the better side in the first half, but Dusan Vlahovic failed to translate two glorious chances into goals. He hit the post on the first occasion and was thwarted by his compatriot Vanja Milinkovic-Savic on the second.

Therefore, the Serbian striker earned the lowest grades on several accounts, with one even handing him a 4.5/10.

The midfielders also didn’t cover themselves in glory, especially when they lost the battle in the middle of the park in the second half. Hence, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot received mediocre notes.

As for Federico Chiesa, his outing divided opinions, as his rating varied between 6.5/10 and 5/10 depending on the source.

Finally, Wojciech Szczesny and Gleison Bremer earned the highest grades, including occasional 7/10.

So here are the player ratings from some of Italy’s most prominent news sources as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6 ( ALEX SANDRO N/A)

BREMER 6

DANILO 6

CAMBIASO 6.5 (ALCARAZ N/A)

MCKENNIE 5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 5.5 (ILING 5)

CHIESA 6 (YILDIZ 6.5)

VLAHOVIC 5 (KEAN 5.5)

ALLEGRI 5

Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6 (ALEX SANDRO 6)

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6.5

CAMBIASO 6.5 (ALCARAZ N/A)

MCKENNIE 6

LOCATELLI 5.5

RABIOT 6

KOSTIC 6.5 (ILING 5.5)

CHIESA 5 (YILDIZ 6)

VLAHOVIC 5.5 (KEAN 5.5)

ALLEGRI 6

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 6

Locatelli 5

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 6

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 4.5

Yildiz 6

Iling-Junior 5.5

Kean 5

Alex Sandro 6

Allegri 5.5

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6.5 (ALEX SANDRO 6)

BREMER 6.5

DANILO 6

CAMBIASO 6 (ALCARAZ N/A)

MCKENNIE 6

LOCATELLI 5.5

RABIOT 6

KOSTIC 6 (ILING 5)

CHIESA 6.5 (YILDIZ 6)

VLAHOVIC 5 (KEAN 5.5)

ALLEGRI 6