On Sunday’s early Serie A kickoff, Juventus continued to leak points by settling for a goalless draw against Genoa.

While the Rossoblu were happy to sit back and frustrate their hosts at the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri only managed to produce a few dangerous chances throughout the course of the match.

And on those rare instances, their strikers failed to convert their opportunities, with Dusan Vlahovic guilty of wasting two glorious chances.

As for his striking partner Federico Chiesa, he was never able to make an impact, often losing his one-on-one duels against Genoa defenders.

The 26-year-old was hauled off the pitch before the hour-mark in favor of Kenan Yildiz who proved to be a slight upgrade, but it wasn’t quite enough to change the outcome.

Therefore, Vlahovic and Chiesa received the lowest notes among Juventus players in the ratings of some of the most recognized Italian newspapers.

The attacking duo even received below-average notes, as low as 4/10 and 4.5/10.

While the rest of the field fared slightly better, no outfield player earned a grade higher than 6/10.

Here are all the ratings from the Italian mainstream press as published by IlBianconero:

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 7, Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Danilo 5,5, Kostic 5,5, Mckennie 5, Locatelli 5,5, Miretti 6, Cambiaso 6, Chiesa 5, Vlahovic 4, Yildiz 6, Iling 6, Kean 6, Allegri 5.

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6, Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Danilo 5, Kostic 5,5, Mckennie 5, Locatelli 5, Miretti 6, Cambiaso 6, Chiesa 4,5, Vlahovic 4, Yildiz 6, Iling 6, Kean 6, Rabiot 6, Weah 5,5, Allegri 6.

La Stampa – Szczesny 6, Gatti 5,5, Bremer 6, Danilo 5, Kostic 4,5, Mckennie 5,5, Locatelli 5, Miretti 5,5, Cambiaso 5, Chiesa 4,5, Vlahovic 4, Yildiz 5,5, Rabiot 5,5, Weah 5,5, Iling 5,5, Kean 6, Allegri 4