The Italian news outlets handed their player ratings for Juventus who overcame Monza on the final weekend of the Serie A campaign.
The Bianconeri had already booked their place in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago, but were eager for a victory that allows them to finish third in the table ahead of Bologna.
Paolo Montero’s men found it relatively easy against the Biancorossi who haven’t registered a win in their last eight matches.
In the 26th minute, Federico Chiesa put the home side in the lead much to the delight of the Allianz Stadium.
A couple of minutes later, Alex Sandro’s header gifted him a memorable goal on his Juventus swansong.
However, it was Nicolo Fagioli who earned the highest grades. The midfielder struck the post with a menacing shot early on, provided the assist for Sandro with a sublime corner kick, and pulled the strings in the middle of the park.
Carlo Pinsoglio also earned the plaudits for a fine display after replacing Mattia Perin in the second half. The third-choice goalkeeper pulled off a series of fine saves to maintain a clean sheet on his solitary appearance of the season.
Here are all the player ratings from Italy’s biggest sporting news outlets as published by IlBianconero:
Tuttosport
Perin 6.5
Pinsoglio 7.5
Danilo 7
Rugani 6.5
Alex Sandro 7
Tiago Djalò 6.5
Weah 6
Fagioli 8
Nicolussi N/A
Alcaraz 5
Iling 6
Chiesa 7.5
Milik 6.5
Vlahovic 6
Yildiz 7
Miretti N/A
Montero 7
Corriere dello Sport
Perin 6
Pinsoglio 7
Danilo 6.5
Rugani 6
Alex Sandro 7
Tiago Djalò 6
Weah 6
Fagioli 7.5
Nicolussi N/A
Alcaraz 5.5
Iling 6
Chiesa 7
Milik 6
Vlahovic 6
Yildiz 6.5
Miretti N/A
Montero 6.5
Gazzetta dello Sport
Perin 6.5
Pinsoglio 7.5
Danilo 7
Rugani 6.5
Alex Sandro 7
Tiago Djalò 6
Weah 5.5
Fagioli 7
Nicolussi N/A
Alcaraz 6
Iling 6
Chiesa 7
Milik 5.5
Vlahovic 5.5
Yildiz 6.5
Miretti N/A
All. Montero 7
ilBiancoNero.com
Perin 6.5
Pinsoglio 6.5
Danilo 7
Rugani 6.5
Alex Sandro 7
Tiago Djalò 6
Weah 5.5
Fagioli 7
Alcaraz 5.5
Iling 5.5
Chiesa 7
Milik 6
Vlahovic N/A
Yildiz 6.5
Miretti N/A
Montero 7
