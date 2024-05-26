The Italian news outlets handed their player ratings for Juventus who overcame Monza on the final weekend of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri had already booked their place in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago, but were eager for a victory that allows them to finish third in the table ahead of Bologna.

Paolo Montero’s men found it relatively easy against the Biancorossi who haven’t registered a win in their last eight matches.

In the 26th minute, Federico Chiesa put the home side in the lead much to the delight of the Allianz Stadium.

A couple of minutes later, Alex Sandro’s header gifted him a memorable goal on his Juventus swansong.

However, it was Nicolo Fagioli who earned the highest grades. The midfielder struck the post with a menacing shot early on, provided the assist for Sandro with a sublime corner kick, and pulled the strings in the middle of the park.

Carlo Pinsoglio also earned the plaudits for a fine display after replacing Mattia Perin in the second half. The third-choice goalkeeper pulled off a series of fine saves to maintain a clean sheet on his solitary appearance of the season.

Here are all the player ratings from Italy’s biggest sporting news outlets as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport

Perin 6.5

Pinsoglio 7.5

Danilo 7

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 7

Tiago Djalò 6.5

Weah 6

Fagioli 8

Nicolussi N/A

Alcaraz 5

Iling 6

Chiesa 7.5

Milik 6.5

Vlahovic 6

Yildiz 7

Miretti N/A

Montero 7

Corriere dello Sport

Perin 6

Pinsoglio 7

Danilo 6.5

Rugani 6

Alex Sandro 7

Tiago Djalò 6

Weah 6

Fagioli 7.5

Nicolussi N/A

Alcaraz 5.5

Iling 6

Chiesa 7

Milik 6

Vlahovic 6

Yildiz 6.5

Miretti N/A

Montero 6.5

Gazzetta dello Sport

Perin 6.5

Pinsoglio 7.5

Danilo 7

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 7

Tiago Djalò 6

Weah 5.5

Fagioli 7

Nicolussi N/A

Alcaraz 6

Iling 6

Chiesa 7

Milik 5.5

Vlahovic 5.5

Yildiz 6.5

Miretti N/A

All. Montero 7

ilBiancoNero.com

Perin 6.5

Pinsoglio 6.5

Danilo 7

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 7

Tiago Djalò 6

Weah 5.5

Fagioli 7

Alcaraz 5.5

Iling 5.5

Chiesa 7

Milik 6

Vlahovic N/A

Yildiz 6.5

Miretti N/A

Montero 7