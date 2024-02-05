Unfortunately for Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics weren’t enough to salvage a point in the Scudetto showdown against Inter.

The Polish goalkeeper pulled off two jaw-dropping saves, much to the astonishment of Nicolo Barella, Marko Arnautovic as well everyone in attendance at San Siro.

But while the 33-year-old’s exploits shielded the Old Lady from what could have been an embarrassing result, Juve still returned home empty-handed, as Federico Gatti’s own-goal was enough to hand the home side all three points.

Therefore, Szczesny was the undisputed man of the match for a Juventus side that failed to produce next to nothing on the opposite side of the pitch.

The mainstream Italian newspapers unanimously gave the goalkeeper a 7.5/10 rating.

On the other hand, Gatti, who was the unfortunate party in the goal received low grades on most accounts (5/10), but La Gazzetta della Sport still noted his important contributions at the back against Lautaro Martinez, rating his display at 6.5/10.

Weston McKennie was the pick of an otherwise disappointing midfield bunch, while Dusan Vlahovic failed to cover himself in glory.

So here are all the ratings from the major Italian source as published by ilBianconero.

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 7.5

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Cambiaso 5

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 5

Kostic 5

Vlahovic 5

Yildiz 5

Allegri 5

Chiesa 5.5

Weah 5.5

Alex Sandro N/A

Miretti N/A

Alcaraz N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 7.5

Gatti 5

Bremer 7

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 7

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 5

Yildiz 6

Allegri 6

Chiesa 5.5

Weah 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Miretti N/A

Alcaraz N/A

The Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 7.5

Gatti 5

Bremer 6

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 6

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Vlahovic 5

Yildiz 5.5

Allegri 6

Chiesa 5.5

Weah 5.5

Alex Sandro N/A

Miretti N/A

Alcaraz N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 7.5

Gatti 5

Bremer 7

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 5.5

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 5

Vlahovic 5

Yildiz 6

Allegri 6

Chiesa 6

Weah 6

Alex Sandro N/A

Miretti N/A

Alcaraz N/A