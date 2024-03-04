Despite a valiant effort, Juventus returned to Turin empty-handed following a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Napoli.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the opener late in the first half through a deflected shot.

Federico Chiesa replied in the 81st minute with a clever low drive that crept past Alex Meret.

However, it proved to be a short-lived equalizer, as Joseph Nonge gave away a late spot-kick that Victor Osimhen squandered. Yet, Giacomo Raspadori reacted first to pounce on the rebound.

After the match, the Italian sports outlets unanimously identified Chiesa as the best performer for the Bianconeri, handing him a rating of 7/10.

Aside from the goal, the Italian was lively and menacing, putting Dusan Vlahovic through on goal on a couple of occasions.

As for the latter, it just wasn’t his night. The Serbian wasted three glorious opportunities, including one that hit the post. Most newspapers gave him slightly harsh grades of between 4 and 5/10.

Andrea Cambiaso and Nonge also received low notes, while the sources couldn’t agree on Manuel Locatelli’s display, as he earned ratings between 5 and 6.5.

So here are all the notes as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Rugani 5.5

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 5

Alcaraz 5.5

Locatelli 5.5

Miretti 5.5

Iling-Junior 5.5

Chiesa 7

Vlahovic 5

Weah 6

Nonge 5

Yildiz 6

Milik N/A

Danilo N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 7

Rugani 6

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 5.5

Alcaraz 5.5

Locatelli 5

Miretti 6

Iling-Junior 5.5

Chiesa 7

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6

Weah 6

Nonge 4.5

Stars 5.5

Milik N/A

Danilo N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Rugani 6

Bremer 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

Cambiaso 5

Alcaraz 5

Locatelli 6.5

Miretti 5

Iling-Junior 6

Chiesa 7

Vlahovic 4

Allegri 6

Weah 5,5

Nonge 4

Yildiz N/A

Milik N/A

Danilo N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6.5

Rugani 6

Bremer 5.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

Cambiaso 5

Alcaraz 5.5

Locatelli 6

Miretti 6

Iling-Junior 6

Chiesa 7

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6

Weah 5.5

Nonge 5

Yildiz 5.5

Milik N/A

Danilo N/A