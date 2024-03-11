On Sunday evening, Juventus had to settle for a draw at home against Atalanta despite showing improvement in the second half.

Teun Koopmeiners gave La Dea the lead in the first half, but the Bianconeri completed a comeback thanks to goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arkadiusz Milik.

However, it proved to be a short-lived lead with Koopmeiners completing a personal brace to secure a valuable away point for the Orobici.

After the match, the major Italian sports outlets handed their ratings for the Juventus players, and they varied between impressive notes and disappointing ones.

Cambiaso and McKennie earned the highest grades among Max Allegri’s men (between 7 and 7.5/10).

While the Italian wingback scored the equalizer for the Old Lady, the American midfielder provided two assists in a generous overall display.

On the contrary, Manuel Locatelli received the lowest notes (between 5 and 5.5/10) for an underwhelming display in the Regista role.

The former Sassuolo man appeared to be missing his usual partner in crime Adrien Rabiot, and his passing was at times miscued.

So here are all the ratings from the Italian mainstream newspapers as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport – Szczesny 6, Gatti 5.5, Bremer 6.5, Danilo 6, Cambiaso 6.5, Mckennie 7.5, Locatelli 5.5 Miretti 6, Iling Junior 6, Chiesa 6, Milik 6.5, Nicolussi Caviglia 5 .5, Kean 5.5, Allegri 5.5

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 6, Gatti 6, Bremer 5.5, Danilo 5.5, Cambiaso 7, Mckennie 7, Locatelli 5, Miretti 6, Iling Junior 5.5, Chiesa 6.5, Milik 6.5, Nicolussi Caviglia 6, Kean 5.5, Allegri 6.5

La Stampa – Szczesny 6, Gatti 5.5, Bremer 5.5, Danilo 5.5, Cambiaso 7, Mckennie 7, Locatelli 5, Miretti 5.5, Iling Junior 5.5, Chiesa 6, Milik 6.5, Nicolussi Ankle 5.5, Kean 5.5, Allegri 5.5

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6, Gatti 5.5, Bremer 6, Danilo 5.5, Cambiaso 7.5, Mckennie 7, Locatelli 5, Miretti 7, Iling Junior 6.5, Chiesa 6, Milik 6.5, Nicolussi Caviglia 6, Kean 5.5, Allegri 6.5