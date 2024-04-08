On Sunday night, Juventus escaped with a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina thanks to Federico Gatti’s first-half goal.

The Bianconeri dominated the proceedings in the first 45 minutes and even had several goals disallowed.

However, they dropped back into their own area after the break, leaving the initiative to the Viola who came close to scoring, but Nico Gonzalez was thwarted by an exceptional save from Wojciech Szczesny.

Therefore, Gatti and Szczesny earned the highest grades in the player ratings of the mainstream Italian newspapers. They averaged around 7/10.

Gleison Bremer also earned similar ratings for a solid showing at the back against Andrea Belotti and M’Bala Nzola.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic left the sources divided. His notes varied between 7 and 5.5/10. The Serbian scored twice in the first half but was denied by offside calls. In the second period, he cut a frustrated figure amidst the lack of support.

So here are the player ratings from some of the major Italian news outlets as published by IlBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 7

Gatti 6,5

Bremer 7

Danilo 6,5

Cambiaso 5,5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

McKennie 6,5

Kostic 6,5

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 6,5

Alcaraz 6

Yildiz 6,5

Iling-Junior 6

Kean N/A

Tuttosport

Szczesny 7

Gatti 7

Bremer 6,5

Danilo 5,5

Cambiaso 6,5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

McKennie 6

Kostic 6

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 6,5

Allegri 6

Alcaraz N/A

Yildiz 6

Iling-Junior 6

Kean N/A

Il Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 7

Gatti 7

Bremer 6,5

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 6,5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 6

McKennie 6

Kostic 6,5

Chiesa 5,5

Vlahovic 7

Allegri 6

Alcaraz 5,5

Yildiz 6

Iling-Junior 5,5

Kean N/A

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 7,5

Gatti 7

Bremer 6,5

Danilo 6

Cambiaso 6

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 5

McKennie 6

Kostic 6

Chiesa 5,5

Vlahovic 5,5

Allegri 6

Alcaraz N/A

Yildiz 6

Iling-Junior 5,5

Kean N/A