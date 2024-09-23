In the last few hours, circulating reports in the Italian press are linking Juventus with a move for Napoli loaned-out striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian cemented himself as one of the finest strikers in Europe during his time at the Stadio Maradona between 2020 and 2024.

However, the 25-year-old’s rapport with the club deteriorated last term due to some controversial episodes off the pitch, so he was keen to leave the Southern Italian city last summer.

Osimhen was tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, but the transfer never materialized.

In the end, he had to accept a loan move to Galatasaray to avoid spending the campaign on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, many observers expect the striker to find himself a more ambitious club sooner rather than later.

Last night, Rai put a sensational proposition on the table, claiming Juventus could try to poach Osimhen’s services.

According to TuttoJuve, this remains a far-fetched hypothesis at the moment, especially in the presence of Dusan Vlahovic and his hefty salary.

But as the source notes, the Bianconeri have proven they’re willing to spend money to land their most coveted targets, at least when they manage to make room for them by offloading other players.

The report adds that Osimhen’s contract with Napoli includes a buy-out clause but it could be activated by a foreign club.

Therefore, Juventus would have to negotiate a deal with Aurelio De Laurentiis next summer. However, the Napoli patron could be willing to drop his price since the player’s contract will expire in June 2026.

But it remains to be seen if the Partenopei would be willing to do business with the Old Lady.