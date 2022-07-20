Despite being one of the most recurring names on the club’s transfer news, Nicolò Zaniolo’s appears unlikely to land in Turin this summer.

According to Il Messaggero via ilBianconero, Roma have been waiting for an offer that reaches 50 million euros at the very least, but haven’t received such proposal from Juventus.

The Bianconeri tried to lower the cost by inserting some of their players as part of an exchange package, but the capital club rejected the swap offers.

Moreover, the source claims that the player himself is now increasingly convinced to stay at the Olimpico Stadium, at least for another year.

The Giollorossi are about to sign Paulo Dybala as a free agent, which would surely lift the mood around the club.

Juve FC say

At the moment, Zaniolo still has a contract that ties his to Roma for another two years, which allows the club to have some leverage in the negotiations.

However, things could dramatically change if Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho fail to put his signature on a new contract before next summer.

As for Juventus, they’re already having an extremely busy summer with a host of newcomers joining the club.

Thus, it wouldn’t be terrible to wait for another year and make some assessments based on the upcoming campaign before deciding whether Zaniolo’s services are truly needed in Turin.

If so, Federico Cherubini should be able to sign him for a lower figure than the current asking price.