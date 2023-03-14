Italian Super Cup adopts Spanish model starting next season

In a press conference held on Monday, the president of Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini confirmed that the Italian Super Cup will be expanded starting next season.

Since its inauguration in 1988, this competition had always pitted the Scudetto champions against the Coppa Italia winners in a single match.

However, the organizers how now decided to adopt the Spanish model which features four sides battling in a mini-tournament (beginning with semi-finals).

The new format will include the runners-up of Serie A and Coppa Italia, and the first edition will take place in Saudi Arabia, reminiscent of the last one.

“The offer to bring the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia was accepted, and as early as next year there will be a four-team edition based on the Spanish model,” confirmed Casini in the press conference as published by Calciomercato.”

Therefore, Juve’s chances of taking part in the competition have now increased, as a spot in the Coppa Italia final would now suffice, regardless of their Serie A status.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have a tough task ahead, as their semi-final opponents happen to be their arch-rivals Inter.

Juventus have won the Italian Super Cup more than any other club, lifting the trophy on nine occasions. They also hold the record for the number of appearances (17).