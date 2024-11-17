Juventus are looking to bolster their ranks in January, and the Italian Super Cup could provide them with a timely boost on this front.

The Bianconeri will take part in the second expanded edition of the competition. This will be a four-team tournament that will take place in Saudi Arabia between January 2nd and 6th.

The Old Lady qualified for the competition after lifting the Coppa Italia at the end of last season. In the semi-final, they will lock horns with Serie A runners-up Milan, while Scudetto winners Inter clash heads with the Cup runners-up Atalanta.

With nine previous trophies to their name, Juventus are the most successful club in the competition’s history, and they’ll be looking to hit double figures with another triumph. But aside from the bragging rights, this competition could yield significant figures that would allow the club to invest in the market later in the month, explains Tuttosport (via IlBianconero).

As it is commonly known among Juventus supporters, the management is desperate to sign one or two new defenders after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to injury until the end of the season.

However, the finances remain the main hurdle, especially after splashing circa 200 million euros on the summer overhaul that saw the arrivals of Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez among others.

Nevertheless, the Supercoppa Italiana could generate decent figures that could make the difference for the club.

As the source explains, each participant is guaranteed a fee of 1.6 million euros for merely taking part in the competition. If Juventus manage to overcome Milan in the semi-final, their prize money will rise to 5 million euros. And if they succeed in winning the trophy, they will return to Turin with 8 million in the bag.

And while these figures might not be sufficient on their own, they would most certainly be a welcome boost.