Teenage Italian talent, Tommaso Mancini, is set to undergo his Juventus medical today.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the top talents in Italian football after breaking into the Vicenza team last season.

He is a regular for the Italian youth national teams and several clubs in the country wanted to add him to their squad.

However, Juve has now seen off competition from the likes of AC Milan to sign him.

A report on Football Italia claims he was in Turin yesterday and lodged at the J Hotel.

He is expected to visit the J Medical Centre this morning to perform the traditional medical before being presented as a new Juve signing.

He would not be a part of the Max Allegri squad straightaway, instead, Juve will send him to their youth team where he would continue his development.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest talents coming through the ranks at the club and we need to keep bolstering our youth team.

The Under-19s reached the semi-final of the UEFA Youth League last season and that shows how beneficial adding quality youngsters to the group is.

Mancini will hope he can make good progress and break into the senior team in the next few seasons.