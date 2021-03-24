TV rights
Italian teams continue to disagree on Serie A TV rights sale

March 24, 2021 - 12:00 pm

The 20 Serie A teams have again failed to agree on whom to sell the Italian TV rights for the competition to.

DAZN and Sky Sports are the two companies bidding to win the right to show the games to Italian homes.

Football Italia says 14 of the 20 teams need to vote for the rights to be sold to a buyer before it can happen.

In the latest round of voting, Torino joined the votes, but only 11 teams still voted for DAZN to win the rights.

Juventus is one team that voted for the streaming service and they were joined by Atalanta, Fiorentina, Verona, Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli, Parma, Udinese and Torino.

Cagliari didn’t join the voting while Benevento, Bologna, Crotone, Genoa, Roma, Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Spezia abstained.

The deadline for a deal to be reached is the 29th of March, so time is running out for the teams to decide. There will now be another meeting to ensure that a position is taken soon.

While teams struggle to agree on the Italian broadcaster, the report says the rights for America have been purchased by ViacomCBS for €55m.

Selling the rights to other territories is still being negotiated.

