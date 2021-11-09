Italian trio will have to wait until the end of the season to earn contract extensions

Last summer, Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio made their return to Turin following their loan spells at Genoa and Lyon respectively.

While the two players aren’t considered to be first starters, Max Allegri still relies on their services on certain occasions.

The two Italians are currently running on expiring contracts, and the same goes for Federico Bernardeschi.

While the likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are set to renew their deals soon enough, the situation is more complicated for the Italian trio.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, De Sciglio, Perin and Bernardeschi will all have to earn their contract extensions between now and the end of the season.

The management won’t make a hasty decision and will take its time to contemplate the future of each of the three players.

Juve FC say

Having an Italian core bods well with the club’s traditions, but the players must be able to provide some decent contribution on the pitch first and foremost.

Prior to his latest injury, De Sciglio put up some solid displays against Roma and Zenit, and if he continues to do so, then maintaining his services could be a sensible decision .

On the other hand, Bernardeschi’s wages are considered to be relatively high, and he’ll probably have to accept lower figures if he wishes to extend his time in Turin.

Finally, Perin had often reiterated on his ambition to play regular football, and will most likely leave if his current situation doesn’t change between now and May.